A total of 541 pilgrims from Kwara State, who took part in this year’s Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia, have returned to Nigeria on Thursday.

The pilgrims, who boarded a Max Airline 5N-ADM flight, arrived at the Ilorin International Airport at 7:59am.

The pilgrims were in high spirit as they embraced their relations and well-wishers, who had thronged the Airport to welcome them back home.

They thanked God for ensuring their safe return to Nigeria.

Two female pilgrims, Alhaja Mariam Imam Olesin and Alhaja Titilayo Hassan Kuranga, thanked God for a successful pilgrimage in the holy land.

Another pilgrim, Alh Tunde Kannike, also acknowledged the role of the state government in making the pilgrims from the state comfortable in the holy land.

He, however, enjoined the State Pilgrims Welfare Board to improve more on the welfare of the pilgrims in the subsequent hajj operations.