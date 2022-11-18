With just two days to the kick-off of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the host country was reportedly pressuring FIFA to ban the sale of beer at the eight tournament stadiums.

The Times reports that Qatar officials have opened negotiations with FIFA and supplier Budweiser over a complete ban on beer sales around matchday stadiums.

A decision is expected later on Friday, although reports suggest that the ban could go ahead.

Given that Budweiser remain one of FIFA’s key partners, such a ban on their products would hinder the brand’s visibility and could therefore result in football’s governing body being in breach of a multi-million dollar contract.

Meanwhile, fans can find hospitality suites exempt from any potential restrictions on alcohol for just under £19,000.