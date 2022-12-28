The hotel room used by Argentine star, Lionel Messi, during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is set to be turned into a museum after Argentina’s success in the tournament.

Messi was key in Argentina’s first World Cup victory since 1986 and was named player of the tournament after netting twice in the dramatic final against France.

The 35-year-old picked up the silver boot after netting seven goals on his way to the one trophy that had always eluded him in an otherwise illustrious career.

His achievements are now set to be immortalised, with Achraf Ben Ayad tweeting that the University of Qatar space he stayed in will be turned into a ‘small museum’.

It should allow keen fans to see how Messi spent his time between games in a dramatic campaign.

Argentina began the tournament with a shock 2-1 loss to lowly-rated Saudi Arabia, but eventually made it out of their group stage after wins beating Mexico and Poland.

In the Round of 16, Argentina edged Australia 2-1 and had to dig deep to defeat the Netherlands on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended 2-2.

The semi-final saw the Albiceleste outclassed a Luka Modric-led Croatian side 3-0 before relying on penalty shootout to overcome France at the finals.