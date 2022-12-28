Barely 24 hours after a road crash claimed 11 lives in Mokwa local government area of Niger State, another fatal auto crash has occurred in Gunu area of the State, killing eight persons including three policemen.

An eyewitness account revealed that the crash occurred on Tuesday night along Minna-Gwada Road, involving two cars – a Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Wagon.

The account also revealed that 12 people were involved in the accident with eight of the victims confirmed dead while four others sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the General Hospital in Minna, the State capital.

