Outgoing resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Anambra State, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, has charged staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to invent the needed change theory that would ensure that the 2023 general election was not only credible, free, fair and transparent, but, an exercise that Nigerians would be proud of.

Nwachukwu spoke yesterday at a ceremony organised in his honour by the commission’s staff members in the state to thank him for the cordial relationship he had with them and wish him well in his future endeavours.

He praised the management and staff of the commission for their comportment and cooperation with him during his about five years stay as the REC in the state and urged them to sustain the tempo with a view to changing the narratives of the country’s electoral process in a manner that Nigerians would be proud of Nkwachukwu said, “I have also learnt a lot from you. My five years’ experience in this state as REC was impactful.

“With your cooperation, we were able to overcome all the challenges we met throughout my stay here. We worked as one family. One thing we learnt clearly during my time here is the essence of setting a goal. For each activity and exercise we embarked on, we tried to set a goal. Another thing is a theory of change. You must know why you are, your problem and how to change it,” he said.

The head of department, elections and political party monitoring, Mr Ibe Ibe, said Orji’s arrival in the state “retooled and reshaped the work ethics and conditions, as he supervised their works personally, encouraging and providing staff welfare individually and collectively”.

The electoral officer, Anambra East local government area, Dorathy Nwobu and other staff members, including Mr Ifeanyi Ogbonna and Amara Okpala, acknowledged Orji’s ingenuity, conviviality, gender equity, care and tolerance.