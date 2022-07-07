The executive secretary of the Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), Festus Adebayo, has said the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) been a conduit for over N100bn worth of businesses and financial transactions.

Ahead of the show this month, Adebayo said the show has been at the forefront of activating dreams for home ownership, assisting over 10,000 Nigerians own a home of their dreams.

According to him, prospective home owners are given exposure to diverse knowledge pathways to making their home ownership dreams a reality.

He said, “AIHS has been a conduit for over N100bn worth of business and financial transactions engaged by our exhibitors, sponsors, and participants, boosting the financial status and market share of businesses, corporations and agencies in the last 15 years.

“From direct acquisition of international and local financing for development projects to accessing mortgage financing and refinancing, to direct business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) onground transactions, the Show is a platform for the exposure of businesses to a local and global audience.

“AIHS do so professionally as a member of Africa Union of Housing Finance.

“The Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) is an industry game-changer, charting the course of history in the built environment in Africa in the last 15 years.

“Through its housing advocacy efforts on television, radio, and its online news platform, Africahousingnews, the Show has supported and collaborated with different professional bodies, industry titans and international policy influencers in the built environment to initiate and facilitate legislations on housing.

“With most resolutions at the annual landmark event being adopted and implemented by both federal and state governments and private agencies. AIHS has been at the forefront of advocating integrity processes in the built environment in general and construction industry in particular and is set to do it again.”