A group, Turakin frontiers has declared its support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The group said its support was informed by the fact that Abubakar has a national outlook, experience and the ability to build bridges across the different regions of the country.

In a statement issued in Benin, the Edo State capital by its director of planning and strategy, Abraham Akharoh, the group said the emergence of Abubakar has shown that the party is poised to take over power at the federal level saying, Atiku is the best man for the job.

Akharoh said the country is at a critical junction having gone through series of economical and security downtown, noting that, it needs a man with uncanny leadership qualities, strong willed and who understands the peculiarities of the Nigerian state to rescue Nigeria at this point in time.

He said, “Nigeria is at a critical junction at this point in time. We are at a breaking point. Our security system has collapsed. The economy is in shambles and Nigerians are suffering as well as living in fear. Things are at an all time low. This is a critical time and Nigeria needs at this point in time, a visionary, fearless and proven leader to take hold of the rudder and stir their country in the right direction.

“This is not a time for experiment. This is not the time for religious or ethnic sentiments. We can’t afford to begin to appeal to primordial sentiments at this point in time. We need to collectively join hands and support a man that has what it takes to revamp the economy, deal decisively with the security issues and unify the country. Atiku is this man and has shown over time that he understands the Nigeria challenge and has a passion to address them”

The group also congratulated the presidential candidate on his choice of running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, describing him as the best man for the job who will compliment his effort and bring succor and respite to the Nigerian people from the hardship they have suffered in the past seven years and called on all members of the party to set aside personal interest and support the party in rescuing the nations from the shackles of the present administration.

The group also used the opportunity to appeal to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to accept the hand of friendship and join forces with the party’s presidential candidate to ensure its victory at the 2023 presidential elections.