Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs working for the opposition political parties in Ogun State in the wee hours of Sunday went on rampage, destroying political campaign billboards, posters, as well as other signages belonging to the state’s chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State.

LEADERSHIP checks showed that the APC campaign insignia mounted in strategic places along the IBB Presidential Boulevard on the ever-busy Abeokuta – Sagamu expressway were destroyed till the governor’s office at the state secretariat complex in Oke Mosan axis where the newly commissioned Dapo Abiodun Campaign Council’s secretariat is situated.

The destruction, spanning about two and a half kilometers, which the state chapter of the party described as “willful destruction”, was carried out overnight by the hoodlums.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP about the incident, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Ambassador ‘Tunde Oladunjoye described the incident as a “desperate manifestation of a do-or-die politics” calculated to undermine the prevailing peace and stability in the state.

Oladunjoye in an official reaction to the incident said state chapter of APC will be calling on the police, the Department of the State Security Service (DSS), as well as other law enforcement agencies in the state to without further delay, launch a probe into the destruction of the campaign billboards and signages so as not to jeopardize the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

Emphasizing that such, “Offensive acts of intolerance” would not augur well for peaceful co-existence in the state, APC specifically demanded that security operatives in the state must bring to book, perpetrators of the destruction so as not to unnecessarily heat the state polity ahead of the year 2023 general elections.

Oladunjoye in statement personally signed by him, declared that the growing popularity of the party and its candidates, coupled with the, “unprecedented gale of endorsements by different organisations, groups and high-ranking royal fathers, have been a source of serious worry to our tattered opponents, even as imminent defeat stares at them”.