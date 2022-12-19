Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti (FETHI) School of Nursing has been upgraded to a degree awarding institution.

The chief medical director of the tertiary health institution, Prof. Adekunle Ajayi disclosed that the move followed a partnership between FETHI and the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE).

The CMD spoke in Ido Ekiti at the weekend during the 2nd Convocation and Award Ceremony of the 2013 – 2019 Sets of the Nursing School.

Ajayi said, “The school has stopped admitting students for Registered Nurse programme owing to directive from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria; henceforth, students will be admitted for Bachelor of Nursing programme as a result of a collaborative arrangement with FUOYE’s Nursing Department”.

He said the clarification becomes necessary due to the rumours in some quarters that the school is folding about up, adding that the upgrade will be in the best interest of the institution and Ido-Ekiti community.

The CMD admonished the graduands to be patriotic and reciprocate the Government kind gesture who had heavily subsidized the cost of their education by staying back in the country to save the lives of Nigerians through their services.