Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has hinted that the consensus arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to pick its presidential candidate has not collapsed, as the party will choose a consensus candidate before the commencement of the presidential primary election on Tuesday.

Lalong, who is chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, made the disclosure on Tuesday while featuring on Channels TV’s breakfast show, ‘Sunrise Daily’.

He said, “Consensus is possible. Right from yesterday up till today, we have been doing consultations like Mr. President said, ‘I give you the opportunity, work on it.’

“The governors and the National Working Committee will continue on that consensus. As of yesterday, we were able to even reduce, made recommendations of about five persons, from 23 to recommendations of about 13 aspirants without disqualifying anybody.”

This comes hours after APC governors submitted the names of five presidential aspirants to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the party’s special national convention to pick the presidential standard bearer.