The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed over the years to provide succour for Nigerians across all sectors of governance.

The former governor of Kano State who stated this at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital during a consultation visit to the state called on Nigerians to reject the two parties during next year’s general election, saying all indices of socio-economic development are daily rising in the negative side.

He also expressed displeasure over the deplorable state of Akure-Ado road, berating the APC-led federal and state governments for abandoning the people to suffer on the road.

Kwankwaso urged the people to keep faith with NNPP to transform the country and place it on the right path to progress.

He explained that the party has been experiencing a surge in membership in the last few months since he joined the platform.

Kwankwanso posited that the rising cases of insecurity across the country and excruciating economic policies which had resulted in poverty, unemployment, inflation were enough reasons for the people to reject the ruling party, adding,” the way we are going now is one way to disaster in the country.”