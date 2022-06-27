The French Old Students Association (FOSA) has said its network will help to revamp the dwindling fortunes in the nation’s education sector.

Speaking at the launch of the association at the weekend in Lagos, the president of the association, Ayobola Adedayo, explained that the association would provide opportunities for students to collaborate within the French Eco system for collective growth.

She said the association will also help to strengthen ties and bonds in the French Eco system to serve as a catalyst for unlocking opportunities.

The president said the association is open to whoever has passed through any higher institution of learning in France.

According to Adedayo, ‘’The association will provide collaboration within the French Eco system for collective growth, and also strengthens ties and bonds within the Ecosystem, which will serve as a catalyst to unlock opportunities for anyone who schooled in France.

“As long as you graduated from any school in France, you can be part of us. You don’t necessarily have to be a Nigerian, but you must reside in Nigeria,” Adedayo said.

Series of creative activities, such as paintings and drawings, were done to mark the launch and to create awareness.

Adedayo added that, “Basically, this was also part of the activities to allow people to think, to paint their dreams, visions, and hang it where they could see it every day in order to see whether any of their set goals, dreams or visions has been achieved.

“It was also an avenue to create synergy with the French Eco system to the extent that French companies can partner and work with us to give start-up capital for people, who schooled in France, just as we have in Cambridge and Oxford Universities.

“Anybody, who schooled in France can be part of the association. All that he or she would do is just to register with us, and no payment is required.”