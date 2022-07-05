The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) plans to buy votes to win the 2023 presidential election.

The acting chairman of PDP Amb. Umar Damagun, who stated this yesterday charged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), as a counter measure to APC alleged plans.

Damagun who said this at a press briefing, said, “What they are thinking about is that come 2023, they will come and buy you off and continue to labour you, leave you at home, close down your schools and allow you to enter banditry. It’s up to you now to go out there and get your PVC.”

Charging the youths to get PVC to change the government in power, Damagun said, “as you can see in this country, most of our youths today are idle. What is the course?

Bad governance. How do we change that? Go get your PVC. Go out there and sensitize people, let them come out enmasse. All these ASUU strikes that we see, unemployment, banditry and what have you, are all due to bad governance. How do you change bad governance, it us to use your votes and act now.”

Also speaking, the national youth leader of the party, Mohammed Suleiman, noted that the nation is at its lowest point, under APC leadership.

He said: “The youth of our country have become weary of the future. It is on this note that we call on all Nigerians to go out and get their PVC because this is the only tool to unseat them, these monsters at the corridors of power.”

Decrying the rate of insecurity in the country, Suleiman said, “the rate of insecurity is alarming and calls for urgent national attention.

“The Nigerian students have been out of school for over five months, with no solution in sight. The APC led federal government has paid deaf ear to the plight of the Nigerian student, thereby forcing them to roam about the street and become vulnerable to negative tendencies.

“It is therefore imperative for the Nigerian youth to go out and get their Permanent Voters Cards in order to use their vote to unseat the wicked APC led federal government.

“The persistent insecurity that has plagued the nation now for a while with no solution in sight, is another manifestation of the complete incompetence and abandonment of government by the All Progressive Congress led federal government.

“We call on all well meaning Nigerians to take up their destinies in their hands and activate the office of the citizen by going all out to get their permanent voters.”