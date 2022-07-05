The return bid of Osun State governor Adegboye Oyetola got a boost yesterday as co-chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, said the party will win the July 16 governorship election by a landslide victory.

The APC national secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, also declared that the party will win by massive votes.

The party leaders who spoke when the Oyetola re-election campaign train moved to Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state, said the governor would emerge victorious on the first ballot.

Speaking at the palace of Olokuku of Okuku, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the entire structure of the APC and its members were aware of the outstanding performance of the

Osun State governor hence the commitment to ensure his re-election for a second term.

He added that Governor Oyetola had performed creditably well to deserve another term to consolidate on the good works he had started.

On his part, Governor Ganduje said the leadership and members of the party were resolute to deliver Osun for APC.

Also speaking, Senator Omisore and the APC national women leader, Dr. Betta Edu, said the party had put in place necessary mechanisms to ensure free, fair and credible election, saying that victory is assured for the party, in view of the positive feedback of its campaigns.

In their separate remarks, the director general of Oyetola’s re-election Campaign Council, Sen. Ajibola Basiru and the APC state chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, described the July 16 governorship poll as critical to the state’s progress, adding that only a progressive-minded candidate deserves to be elected.

While receiving the governor and members of his re-election campaign council, Olokuku of Okuku, Oba Abioye Oyebode, lauded Oyetola for making traditional rulers in the state proud by fulfilling his promises to their subjects.

While addressing a crowd of supporters and other residents at the campaign venue, Governor Oyetola, commended Osun citizens for the confidence reposed in him, saying that their votes in 2018 gave him the privilege to prove his good intention for the State.

He called on citizens to discern the times and make decisions that can safeguard the future of the State, adding that he is ready to consolidate on the strong progressive foundation he had laid in the last three and a half years.