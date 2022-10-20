Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the South West coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday met with the leaders of South West and North Central Artisan’s Association of Nigeria (AAN) and declared their support for the Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket.

They pledged to work for the victory of the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

At the meeting were the president-general of Lagos, Alhaji Nurudeen Buhari; Oyo, Alhaji Kolayode Amsat; Kwara, Alhaji Jimoh Adesina; Kogi, Emmanuel Jimbo; Ogun, Anthony Ayodele; Osun, Adetunji Ezekiel; Ondo, Daisi Komolafe; and Ekiti, Julius Oluwadara.

Speaking at the meeting, the president general of the United Artisans Group of Ondo State, Komolafe Daisi, lauded Governor Akeredolu for his commitment to the wellbeing of artisans in the state.

Daisi used the occasion to congratulate Akeredolu on his appointment as South West Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said all the leaders and members of professionally skilled workers across the South West and North Central would give the governor all necessary support to ensure an overwhelming victory for Tinubu at the polls.