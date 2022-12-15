Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, said he will to address the bad federal roads and arrest the erosion menace in Anambra State if elected President in 2023 elections.

Atiku, who made the pledge during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Awka, the State capital, also promised to support the business environment in the South-East so that the business ingenuity of the people can thrive better and as well promised to dredge the River Niger.

He also told the crowd, which comprised mostly party members and supporters, that he was a stepping stone to the much-talked-about Igbo Presidency.

“On our arrival today we visited the governor, Prof. Soludo, and he said to me ‘I know you are going to work but make sure that all the federal roads that pass through Anambra State are reconstructed’.

“I promised him him I am just going to do that. He said ‘make sure that you control our erosion, because Anambra is the erosion headquarters of the world. Erosion is destroying our farmlands, it’s destroying our houses and everything we have. This is a very gigantic project.’

“And I promised him I am going to do that, and you know I have worked with Soludo before, he is a first-class patriotic Nigerian.

“You have an excellent governor. He also appealed to me about Onitsha Port. This time around, we are going to dredge River Niger and Onitsha Port will be functional. We are also going to help Anambra industrialise the State so that the State will create as many jobs as for our young men and women.

“And you know, I promised to set aside $10 billion to promote small scale and medium enterprises for our young men and women so that they can be independent.

“I am going to be a stepping stone for Igbo presidency in this country. I have shown it in my action because this is the third time I am running with an Igbo man, if you really want to produce a president, then vote Atiku-Okowa ticket.

“I want to thank you the people of Anambra State for this warm reception, I never thought I will see such a crowd in Anambra State and believe me we are not going to forget you, we are going to reward you handsomely,” Atiku promised.

Earlier speaking at the rally, the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorcha Ayu, commended the role played by some leaders in Anambra State during the party’s formation.

He declared that some members of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the State will soon defect to the PDP.

“It was our leader, Dr Alex Ekwueme who led 34 of us, including Atiku Abubakar here to form this party. Anambra is PDP and I am happy with what I have seen here, even APGA is the son of the PDP, so we shall bring many APGA members back to their home in PDP.

“We want to assure you that the Igbos particularly Anambra people have a big stake in Nigeria, there is no village that you will go in Nigeria that you will not see an Igbo man, who is a businessman.

“So, the Igbos in terms of business are the more national people in Nigeria, you need every part of this country and I like the indomitable spirit of the Igbo nation.

“I believe that if you join hands with us under a competent leader and an experienced leader, a man who is already your in-law, businessman, a man who will ultimately take care of all the security issues in the country, stabilise this country and make it a better country for us all.

“There is nothing that I can tell you about this great man that you don’t know, give him your votes, some times an in-law is better than a son.

“I believe that Atiku is going to change the climate of the country. Hold your PVC, give us your vote, let us work together,” Ayu stated.