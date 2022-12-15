The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Senatorial Candidate for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo, has decried what he called poor representation of the Territory over the years by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), promising to offer a better representation for the FCT senatorial district if elected in 2023.

Ezekwugo, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, said he was in the FCT senatorial race to make good laws for the transformation of the nation’s capital city, insisting that the FCT needed quality representation to address the challenges being faced by it.

He also disclosed that he was propelled by the passion to give back to the society.

“One of the reasons why I came back from Germany after my education is that, I want to give back to the society and I don’t want to have a ceiling on my head. I decided to come back to Nigeria where I wouldn’t have a ceiling over my head so that I can also be a Senator, Governor and President. So, when opportunity offered itself I took the advantage.

“The Senators we have are not qualified than myself, I have been in business for 16 years. So, the FCT Senator has not been doing well, in FCT we have six Area Councils, it is only in Bwari and AMAC where you see little development, because AMAC houses the seat of power,” Ezekwugo said.

Unfolding his blueprint, Ezekwugo said his priority will be on youth empowerment, women inclusiveness and agricultural development, adding that if the youths were empowered in ICT and enterpreneuship, it will end banditry and insecurity in the country.

“My priority mainly will be to empower the youths, my campaign is youth-oriented and I believe if we can empower the youths, banditry and insecurity in the country will be drastically curtailed if not eradicated.

“The youths will be trained more on ICT. Also, I want to bring mass agricultural revolution in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) because agriculture is the highest employer of labour. I am an Igbo man, I don’t believe in giving them fish, but teach them how to catch fish. I want to run a government that will have women inclusiveness, women will be properly represented. Women especially widows will be trained on micro entrepreneurship,” he added.

He revealed that, if elected, he will sponsor a Bill for the creation of Mayoral seat for the FCT, among other structures.

“I have two options, if they can give a Mayor to the Federal Capital Territory or increase the number of seats and constituencies for the Territory, i.e. House of Representatives and Senate. We shouldn’t have one Senator and two members of House of Representatives for the whole FCT. I will sponsor a Bill that will make it open to all residents and indigenes of FCT.

Speaking on his chance at the forthcoming polls, he said: “the sitting Senator has made my victory easy because he has not performed for the past 20 years he has been in the Senate, people are angling for a change especially the youths. I went to Karmajiji, a suburb in the FCT to share gift items to the residents there, they were shocked, they complained that this is the first time they were seeing anybody not even in government coming to visit them with relief materials. They welcomed me with both hands.

“For the Southern and Middle Belts caucuses to endorse me as their preferred senatorial candidate, it speaks volume of my character, capacity and competence to deliver democratic dividends to the FCT residents. It gives me a lot of boost and made me to understand that my coming out to contest for the FCT senatorial seat is divine, even the Gbagyis are keying into the project.

“For me to be endorsed by more than 65 per cent of the FCT residents, the Igbos and the Southern and Middle Belt, I am going to win with a large margin. I am going to reach out to everyone, I am not the type that brag that I know it all, i will like to incorporate everybody, especially those that I contested with.”