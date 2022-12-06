Former Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Prof Steve Ugbah, has said presidential candidates from the North are no threat to the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential poll.

Ugbah who is a former governorship candidate of APC in Benue State under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) said the political foundation laid by Tinubu would ensure his victory at the poll next year.

He also said the political structure of the former Lagos State governor across the country would further enhance his electoral victory at next year’s election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State APC leader stated this yesterday at a reception in honour of national patrons of APC National Coalition for Mass Mobilisation (NATCOMM 2023) in Abuja.

Ugbah who is one of the national patrons of the support group also dismissed the fears that the presence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Sen. Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) on the ballot paper next year could affect the victory of Tinubu in the northern region of the country.

He said, “We are not afraid that Atiku Abubakar and Musa Kwankwaso are from the north. This country has gone through all kinds of circles of elections. We are not afraid of any of the other 17 candidates, even not the Labour Party candidate who is from the south and is no threat to Asiwaju.

“We know we have a very good product to sell. We know his antecedent, we know what he stands for in this country. If anybody is nursing fear that any of the other candidates are going to whittle down Tinubu’s influence, that is not possible. You do not start something in the middle of anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tinubu had started and laid a strong political foundation over time. That is what is propelling us and we are confident that he will win more votes in the north than any of the northern candidates during the general election. He will win in the west and surprisingly in the east and the south-south. We are not afraid. We are confident that at the end of the day, Tinubu and Shettima ticket will carry the day.”

In his part, national coordinator of NATCOMM 2023, Comrade Musa Ali Otigba, said the new national patrons of the group were appointed based on their track records and contributions to the development of the party and the actualisation of the presidential aspiration of Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

Those appointed as patrons are APC deputy national publicity secretary, Hon Muritala Yakubu Ajaka; former deputy governor of Taraba State, Uba Maigari Ahmadu; Barr. Bashir Maidugu; Prof Steven Ugbah, and Ismail Yusuf Ashafa.