Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of Mr Samuel Ayanleye Aina as the new Head of Service of Osun State.

He replaced Dr Oyebade Olowogboyega, who served in the same capacity under the immediate-past Governor Adegboyega Oyetola administration.

Consequently, Aina would be sworn-in this Tuesday by Governor Adeleke.

Until his appointment, Mr Aina was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources and Capacity Building and the Public Service Office, in the Office of the Head of Service of the State.

A release by the Spokesperson of Governor Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, stated that Mr. Aina attended the prestigious University of Ibadan, Ibadan, between 1984 and 1987 and between 1988 and 1990 where he obtained B.Sc. Hon (2nd Class Upper Division) and M.Sc degrees in Geography in 1987 and 1990 respectively.

“He, was, by divine providence, dint of hard work, determination and without any external force, appointed a Permanent Secretary in Osun State in 2012, through a rigorous selection process and was deployed to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning & Budget where he served till 2013.

“He was later deployed to serve as the Permanent Secretary of the new Ministry of Finance following the creation of the Office of Budget and Economic Development from the former Ministry in 2013. He served in the Ministry of Finance till 2016.

“Arising from his tested capacity and ability, he was deployed as Permanent Secretary in charge of two critical Agencies – Ministry of Human Resources and Capacity Building and the Public Service Office in the Office of the Head of Service, Osun State in 2016. He has been coordinating the affairs of the two Agencies since 2016 to date without blemish.

“He has served in several capacities within and outside international and national organisations.

“A community activist as a former President of Pacesetters Club, Oke Ila Orangun, Mr Aina is married to Dr. Mrs. Mojisola Aina, a union that is divinely blessed.”