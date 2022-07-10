Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, the College of Bishops and Imams have unanimously endorsed the candidature of Reverend Yakubu Pam as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 polls.

The clergymen, who converged in Abuja on Sallah day said its resolve to present Rev Pam as the most suitable candidate is hinged on his amiable personality and contributions to peace and development in the country.

The spokesman of the group, Abel Adam described Pam as a man of few words but of a sound mind, a solid administrator and a man who understands what leadership entails.

He said there is no iota of doubt with regards to the suitability of Rev Yakubu Pam in complimenting the APC presidential ticket because he will come on board with rich credential in administration and the Lord’s vineyard.

He said, “As a body of clerics, Rev Pam is one of us. Over several decades, he has displayed an unflinching commitment to the unity, progress and growth of the country in several capacities, including chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 northern states and the federal capital territory.

“He set worthy leadership examples that we have remained proud of, hence the decision to present to the APC. This unique individual that commands tremendous respect across the country for his notable contributions to the good of the common man regardless of ethnic or religious affiliations.

“It remains a statement that Tinubu needs a running mate that is a bridge-builder and a symbol of unity. These are the attributes of Rev Pam that have resonated in all assignments he has undertaken in the cause of service to the country and humanity.

“We are also convinced that with the credentials of Rev Pam, the APC is sure of electoral victory because of the broad appeal he enjoys in most states in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the country.”