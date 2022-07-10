Police have arrested the leader of kidnap syndicate group in Delta state.

He is one Chukwuemeka Ochu ‘m’ age 27yrs of Nuke Mba Street, Obiaruku in Ukwani Local Government Area.

A statement by the police image maker in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, said the police acted based on intelligence gathered.

Edafe said the police learnt that a kidnap syndicate had perfected plans to kidnap one prominent chief (name withheld) of Ogume community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area.

He added that “the Commander Eagle-Net Special Squad, SP Usman Dimka, detailed operatives of Eagle-Net to ensure that their plan is foiled and the gang arrested.”

“The resilience and unrelenting efforts emplaced by the operatives aborted the purported kidnapping plan and led to the arrest of a suspect and leader of the gang,

Also, 20-year-old Joshua Stephen and 21-year-old Wisdom Obano were arrested on Weekend by police officers of the Eagle-Net Patrol team while on stop and search duty along Sapele-Warri Expressway after a gun was found in their possession.

Edafe said the police intercepted an Audi Saloon car with Reg. no. QA 480 UGH, carrying the two suspects who looked suspicious.

He added: “The team subjected them to a search during which one locally made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from them.

Investigation is ongoing while efforts are on to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang,” the police said.