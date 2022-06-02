As the scheduled 2023 population and housing census gathers momentum, the National Population Commission (NPC) said it would identify the locations of special populations to ensure that adequate planning is made for their enumeration during the exercise.

Chairman of NPC, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, stated this in Mararaba, Nasarawa State on Thursday when he declared open training of trainers workshop on identifying and mapping of special populations for the 2023 population and housing census.

Kwarra identified special populations to include; homeless household, homeless persons, nomadic households, transient persons, migrant fishermen, migrant farmers, mobile hunters, refugees/internally displaced persons (IDPs) among others.

He noted that it was critical that all members of the groups be identified on time wherever they are, and their locations mapped and geo-referenced into the national frame.

The NPC boss noted, however, that the enumeration of special populations usually constitutes a significant challenge in censuses, due to the unique nature of their settlement, occupation or other characteristics that make them special compared to regular or institutional populations.

He added that identifying and mapping the location of these special populations is also crucial as the exercise provides important socio-cultural and qualitative information that would facilitate planning for publicity, logistics and appropriate procedure for the enumeration of the group.

Kwarra stated that the data expected from this project include, the location of special populations within the localities in all LGAs of the country, the daily activities of the groups, their movement patterns and migratory intentions as it affects community participation in the census.

Other data, according to him are the preferred sources of information and communication, existing social organizations, institutions and means of communication that can be used to mobilize these communities for effective participation in the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

He called on the trainees to ensure that they pay maximum attention during the training to assimilate procedures to systematically undertake the exercise.