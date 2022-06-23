In preparation for the 2023 Population and Housing Census, the National Population Commission (NPC) has unveiled an integrated call centre at its headquarters in Abuja.

Executive chairman of the commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, while unveiling the centre explained that the inauguration of the centre, ahead of the actual enumeration of persons in April 2023, is a clear indication of the commitment of the commission to conduct a people-oriented 2023 Population and Housing Census.

Kwarra added that the launch of the centre was also yet another major step towards making the 2023 census a resounding success, even as he underscored the commission’s commitment of providing demographic data for national planning.

The NPC boss stated that the commission is putting on a platform for constant interaction between the commission and the people through which information that can be obtained, clarified and feedback received on the census process.

He disclosed that the call centre is equipped with modern information and communication technology facilities for video conferencing, emails and telephony to facilitate effective communication for the success of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

Kwarra assured Nigerians that the commission was poised on delivering a credible and reliable census that would be acceptable to Nigerians and the result would serve as tool for development and socio-economic planning for the country.

He continued: “This call centre will serve as the information hub for seamless interface between the commission and members of the public before, during and after the census exercise.

“Enquiries from members of the public to the commission about the census process, on the field activities and other census frequently asked questions are expected to be responded to by trained personnel.

“To us in the commission, the quality of staff that will perform this assignment is critical in ensuring that the noble objectives for establishing the call centre are achieved.”

Also speaking, the census manager of the commission, Inuwa Jalingo, said the call centre is designed with a robust technology that can handle multiple calls and manage all call routing .

Jalingo added that the call centre daily activities is managed by the T-Replica call centre and call management application designed to control and manage calls, manage agents, generate call analytics and reports to a very granular level.

In a remark, the UNFPA country representative, Ulla Elizabeth Mueller, said the UNFPA is working closely with Nigeria to support the implementation of the 2023 Population and Housing Census and other key population and development activities in Nigeria.