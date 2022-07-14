The Labour Party (LP) candidate for Idemili North and South federal constituency of Anambra State, Uche Harris Okonkwo, has said the vehement resolve of Nigerians to rescue their only country from inevitable collapse, was becoming more evident.

According to him, the synergy within Labour Party, her presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, lie the hope that their labours shall never “die in vain”, but bear fruits of triumph.

Okonkwo, who is a dedicated youth advocate, said nothing could have been more wholesome than the convergence of the two selfless minds with consuming passion, to lead Nigerians’ most determined outrage against terrible misgovernment and dangerous ineptitude.

He said, “to snatch our country back from an unperturbed cluelessness, is a duty to avert a grim calamity.

“It is a timely relief to our declining tribe of optimists in a better Nigeria, that citizens fire to cast aside darkness, which found resonance upon the classic integrity of Peter Obi and is now replicated on the elastic depth of Dr Yusuf Baba-Ahmed.”

He continued, “the cheerful unveiling of Sen. Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate, Peter Gregory Obi, has again spoken boldly and reassuringly that Nigeria’s rescue is indeed a mission “POssible and a vision confidently YUSful.

“Nigerians are stocking up courage that this fight is theirs to win, because ‘a Nigeria held down so miserably by her unforgiving transaction leaders, is a nation we must all stand up to rescue and liberate’

“I’m so happy that such blaze of awareness has aggregated to say loudly, that enough is enough, for those that has raped and ruined our country, yet too arrogant to excuse themselves.

“For youths in particular, this is a happy opportunity to enable a new dawn, because their awakened energies running on the easily available ‘fuel of freedom’ as citizens, does not depend on a festering subsidy of corruption to keep momentum or sustain traction.”

He said such immediate returns will include, that effective May 29, 2023, our people will upgrade to the taste of leadership from Aso Rock, ever cooked on truth, trust, hope and faith, to serve them justice, security, peace and cohesion, through a development turn around paradigm that is very critical and compulsory”.

“Already, the vibes are eloquent from our captive ringing tunes of “moving this country from consumption to production” to replacing those who have “privatized our profits but socialized our losses” that has set off a national movement of “YUSful OBIdients”, proclaiming hope for their country sufficiently blessed, yet so tragically mismanaged.

“You can bet me on this or save it in your treasure memory, that in Peter Obi and Dr Yusuf Baba Ahmed, the kit for the revival surgery we need to recover from leadership impunities and criminal auctions of our patrimony, is so complete that other alternatives are entirely unnecessary except as repentant witnesses.”

Reacting to concerns about the hail of attacks from opposition quarters to the rising profile of his party’s presidential candidate, he remarked that such unfortunate frenzy at spraying muds, rather than expanding debates on issues as Obi does, and searching for knowledge as is his norm, is their trade alarm that Nigerians should be at alert and prepared, to defend their choices if their wishes must prevail from from ‘dollar obsessed democrats’.