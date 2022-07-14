The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended voter registration exercise in Igboeze North local government area in Enugu State over attack by unknown gunmen.

It will be recalled that on July 3, 2022 the INEC office in Igboeze North local government area was burnt down by unknown arsonists.

A statement signed by the INEC national commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Thursday in Abuja, said during the recent attack, gunmen fired sporadically into the air to disperse registrants and registration officials.

In the ensuing stampede, Okoye said one of its staff sustained injuries and currently receiving treatment in an unnamed hospital.

The statement titled, ‘Attack On INEC Registration Officials In Enugu State’ reads in part: “In spite of the attack, the Commission was able to continue with Ward level registration with the assistance of vigilantes provided by the Local Government authority. It is one of the centres that has now been attacked.

“The administrative secretary in Enugu State, Mr Jude Okwuonu, reported that at about 2.30 pm on Wednesday 13th July 2023, our officials involved in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise were attacked by unknown gunmen in Community Primary School Umuopu in Umuozzi Ward 19 of Igboeze North Local Government Area.”

Okoye noted that two voter registration machines and personal items of its staff such as mobile phones were lost in the ensuing melee.

“The incident has been reported to the Police for investigation,” he added.