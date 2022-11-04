Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has called for a better understanding of politics in a democratic society like Nigeria, saying that hate speeches and acrimonious political campaigns are major signs that Nigerian politicians are yet to recover from many years of military dictatorship in the country.

The CNPP, in a statement issued by its secretary general, Chief Willy Ezugwu, noted the continued militarisation of the Nigerian political space, and the obvious lack of tolerance for opposing political views, among candidates and their supporters.

According to the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country, Nigerian democracy should have advanced beyond the narrow understanding of the essence of democracy.

The CNPP observed that until politicians understand that it is the electorates that decide the fate of every candidate or political party in an election, the key gains of democratic governance will remain elusive in the country while Nigerians on the streets will continue to bear the unfortunate brunt of bad governance due to elimination of competitions in the Nigerian political arena.

It said that it is worrisome that in this time and age in Nigeria’s democratic experience the ruling parties would deny opposition access to public places for their campaign rallies.

“For instance, recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) cried foul in Delta State in 2017 when it was denied access to campaign venue in Aniocha South while in 2019, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had to put on hold its scheduled presidential mega rally about 24 hours to the campaign date after it was refused access to the venue of the rally. Ahead of the recently concluded Osun State governorship election campaign, the state chapter of the opposition PDP lamented that it was denied access to spacious facilities for its mega rally in July 2022.

“In the build up to the current 2023 general election campaigns, state governments have been accused of employing various methods to stifle the electioneering activities of opposition political parties and their candidates. Some Labour Party supporters recently alleged that the Nasarawa State Government denied them access to the stadium in Lafia, the state capital, during the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign,” it said.