Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has flagged off the 2022 integrated vaccination against measles and meningitis campaign targeting a total of 1,916,274 children aged 5 to 59 months across the state.

Speaking at the flagging off the campaign at the Urban Maternity Azare, headquarters of Katagum local government yesterday, the executive chairman of BASPHCDA, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed explained that a total of 1,340,000 vaccines have been distributed to 13 local governments in the phase 1.

According to him the 13 LGAs have zero record of vaccination in the state that informed the reason they were the focus of the campaign saying that other LGAs will be covered in the second phase stressing that the campaign will be for eight days instead of the normal six days.

“Efforts are being made to ensure regular vaccination of children to prevent diseases that are easily contracted by them, the ROTAvirus vaccine has been introduced into the routine immunization campaign in the state.

“We chose Azare for the official flag off of the 2022 campaign in order to ensure that the Northern part of the state which has zero record was adequately covered,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rilwanu Mohammed also charged traditional rulers to actively participate in the campaign being fathers to all and have influence over their subjects in order for the objectives of the campaign to be achieved.

Speaking on behalf of other donor partners, World Health Organisation (WHO) state officer, Dr Adamu Ibrahim Ningi stressed the importance of the campaign which he said has taken a long time since it was last held.

He assured that WHO and other development partners will continue to be part of primary healthcare promotion in the state because according to him, that was the reason they are in the state.

Bauchi State officer of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Alhaji Bashir Maidabino said that the agency is saddled with the responsibility of providing quality healthcare service delivery across the country.

He said that immunisation and vaccination campaigns are part of the mandate of the agency because it is only through such that effective prevention of diseases can be achieved.

Bashir Maidabino then assured that the agency will continue to support Bauchi State in its resolve to have a healthy society and commended the state government for putting priority on health care.

Also, Rabiu Fagge of the Dangote/Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) stressed the need for the traditional institutions to come out and support the campaign which he said is for the good of the citizens.