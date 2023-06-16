Friday, June 16, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

2023 Community Shield: Man City To Face Arsenal At Wembley August 6

by Affa Acho
22 seconds ago
in Sports
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

The 2023 Community Shield will return to Wembley on the 100th anniversary of the home of English football.

The season’s traditional ‘curtain-raiser’ will be played on Sunday, August 6 (17:30 BST).

As Manchester City won both the Premier League and FA Cup last season, they will play league runners-up Arsenal.

Last year’s game between City and Liverpool on July 30 was played at Leicester City as Wembley was hosting the Women’s Euros final the next day.

Next season’s FA Cup final will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2024 – six days after the final round of Premier League fixtures.

Manchester City’s victory over Manchester United on June 3 was the latest the FA Cup final has taken place because of the mid-season break for the first World Cup to be held in the winter.

RELATED