The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Dekina/Bassa federal constituency of Kogi State in the 2023 general elections, Comr. Usman Okai Austin, CCA, has promised to offer good representation and legislations if given the mandate in the forthcoming election.

Okai made the promise on Thursday in Lokoja, Kogi State capital during an interaction with journalists.

According to him, voting for PDP in Bassa/Dekina federal constituency “will certainly bring tremendous change and development to the people, we will empower the teeming unemployed youths, attract support to the farmers, secure infrastructural development, though there are limitations to the number of projects to be nominated by a legislator but I will ensure the most relevant are given topmost attention among others.

“As a lawmaker, I will look at where there is a lacuna in the system and also see that I speak the minds of the people and this is what I have been doing over the years even without the people’s mandate. I have been an advocate of the people and speak for

the people irrespective of their political parties, putting the facts on the table will address the issue,my antecedents are there for anyone to verify, I will do much more better if given the mandate.”