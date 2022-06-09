Although Africa does not have a uniform set of gaming laws that govern the continent, online gambling is experiencing an incredible rise, and at the moment, the focus is on mobile. More and more gamblers are using their smartphones for wagering, and thanks to that, the online casino industry is expected to surpass the traditional land-based gambling in revenue.

The Growth of Online Gambling In Africa

The growth of online gambling in Africa is mostly backed by the increased availability of smartphones on the continent. By the end of 2020, there were close to 495 million smartphone owners, which is almost half of the population. Moreover, the rise continued during the pandemic, as the third quarter of 2021 faced the arrival of 26 million smartphones to the African continent.

The increased smartphone ownership boosted the growth of online casino gaming, especially in countries like South Africa where the mobile device penetration is expected to reach 67% by 2026. Thanks to that, there are more and more great mobile casinos in South Africa that today’s players can enjoy . On top of that, the nation is also experiencing more stable internet connections than ever, especially in countries like Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt where the coverage is booming. For example, in 2020, there were 154 million internet users in Nigeria only, and the number continues to rise.

What Makes Mobile Games So Popular

Mobile casino games are getting more attention from African players than ever, and there are several reasons behind that:

The Convenience

Using a mobile app for online gambling allows the players to enjoy their favorite pastime on the go, any time they want, which is totally different from traditional gaming where a player would have to dedicate time to go and visit a physical venue. Moreover, going to a land-based establishment sometimes also means waiting in lines to get a seat at a particular table or a slot machine, which is not the case with gaming on mobile devices . Digital gambling has no limits when it comes to the number of seats and the availability of games. As long as you have a proper mobile device and a stable internet connection, you can have fun whenever you wish. Also, internet gambling adds more privacy and a greater feeling of security to the whole experience, since you don’t have to be surrounded by other punters as you play.

Great Selection of Casinos

As soon as the demand for mobile gambling started growing, the selection of websites and apps started to follow along. Software developers keep working hard in order to launch more high-quality websites that will keep the players engaged, and today’s punters can really enjoy a broad variety of operators, regardless of their location in the world. As an African player, you will have no trouble finding platforms that support your local currency and the local banking systems, which will simplify the deposit and withdrawal processes.

Attractive Bonuses

Besides the amazing selection of platforms and casino app variations, mobile gamers can also enjoy an incredible offering of bonus rewards and promotions. From the moment you open an account, you will continuously receive different prizes, and some of them do not even require real money deposits. All the top casino sites continue racing to attract new users and keep the existing ones with promotions like deposit bonuses, no deposit bonuses, free spins, cash rewards, and many others. Some platforms also developed VIP programs where the members are treated with premium rewards that cannot be claimed by regular users. However, each operator has its own set of rules that control the use of bonuses, and before you claim any of the rewards, make sure you’re familiar with the key terms and conditions.

Variety of Games

The players who stick to land-based establishments are always limited to the selection of games available on the floor, which may not be an issue for gamblers who can access large venues like the top casinos in Las Vegas , but as a player in Africa, your choice can be quite narrow. Mobile gaming, on the other hand, has no limitations when it comes to game selection. You can access literally any titles you are interested in, and experience exciting new features from the moment they’re launched. From classics like pokers, roulettes, slots, and blackjack, to more advanced options like video poker and live dealer sessions, everything is at your fingertips.

The future of mobile gaming in Africa definitely looks bright, and the nation is likely to continue pursuing its passion for gambling through smartphones and other devices. As technological advancements continue to boost mobile penetration on the continent, even more Africans will be able to enjoy the convenience and all the amazing benefits of internet gambling.