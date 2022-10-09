Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), has cautioned politicians against turning the country into a battlefield because of their political ambitions.

The group gave the warning in a communique issued by the BoT chairman, Mal Yusuf Ali (SAN) at the end of a meeting of its board of trustees (BoT) members held yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The group said that campaigns and electoral processes must be “devoid of criminal activities such as thuggery, arson, abductions and physical attacks.”

It called on security agents to deal with erring politicians and other offenders in accordance with the provisions of the new electoral law.

It appealed to the National Assembly to urgently pass the law forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari for setting up of National Electoral Offences Commission.

“The meeting calls on media organisations all over the country to uphold the ethics of the profession by shunning divisive reportage that could promote tension and violence during the forthcoming general elections.

“It calls on the federal government to ensure absolute security for voters and election officials throughout the election so as to make it credible and acceptable to all to strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

“It also calls on the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) to remain independent and neutral in the conduct of the forthcoming election in the country,” the communique read.

The MMWG praised security agencies, especially the military for “rescuing the remaining 23 hostages captured by terrorists during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack” and advised that stringent measures be put in place to ensure absolute security for citizens of the country.