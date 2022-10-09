The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Province 18, Apo, has empowered over 60 worshipers selected from across the 12 zonal parishes.

The empowerment scheme is part of the newly established province’s first special outreach programme for married and single women in the denomination.

The beneficiaries of the empowerment programme, including widows, recommended by their pastors received food stuff, sewing machines and melon grinding machines among other-life changing materials.

The pastor-in- charge of FCT Province 18, Sola Olukoya, said the province was committed to raising women of distinction and pledged to donate 1,950 crates of soft drinks to women dealing in the business.

The scheme targets 60 women who were listed as dealers in soft drinks to receive 30 crates of minerals each before the end of this month. He also announced the provision of a health insurance scheme for members to enroll with the sum of N13,500.

He added that the church plans to conduct the “Clear Vision” programme in which members with defective eyes would be treated by over 20 doctors already engaged, and free eye glasses will be distributed while training in solar energy will also be held this month.

These efforts, according to Pastor Olukoya, are geared towards ensuring that members are empowered for multiple streams of income. The pastor’s wife, Titi Olukoya, said women empowerment programmes would be organised in the zone for different categories of women to ensure that nobody is left behind.

“We are laying a strong foundation for tomorrow; we want every woman under FCT Province 18 to have a solid foundation in Christ Jesus,” she said.

The trainer, Dr Bolade Ohanele, charged the women to adopt healthy mental health practices which were listed to include: accepting oneself, learning to express one’s feelings and staying socially active, among others.

The guest minister at the programme, Dr Victor Oshadare, taught the women how to add value and create wealth through multiple streams of income. The practical lesson gave a guide on investment and business opportunities available in different sectors and how to source income.

The province, christened ‘Province of Distinction,’ is working to transform all members to emerge as ambassadors of diligence, integrity, knowledge and to be sound in the Word of God, the church said