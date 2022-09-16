Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Directorate of State Service (DSS) said it will go after all subversive elements creating problems in Nigeria.

The director-general of the service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi stated this in Abuja at an event to mark end of his first term and the beginning of a second term as the head of the secret service.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of a book, “ For the Records: A Compendium of YM Bichi’s Legacy At The DSS” which is basically about the director general and his activities as the head of one of Nigeria’s intelligence agency edited by Dr Peter Afunanya, the agency’s spokesperson.

The DSS boss said the service is already compiling data and lists of those creating tension and threatening the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria and will soon clampdown on them.

Appreciating the staff of the Service, the director general charged them to say he was sure that the officers and men of the Service are equal to the enormous tasks ahead and committed to delivering a peaceful Nigeria before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

While eulogizing the DG, DSS’ director administration, Kabir Sani, the DG has made it easier for officers and men of the service to grow in ranks and progress in the profession on their own.

He described Bichi as a compassionate leader who is always ready to listen to staff and take suggestions from you when necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the director of training, Brown Ekwoaba described the DG as a father figure who has encouraged staff and come to their aid in terms of needs and assured him that the staff, both serving and retired, will always ensure that they did not disappoint him anywhere they found themselves.

A retired director of the service, Aminu Chindo described the DG as a man of outstanding character, who deserves his reappointment due to the good work he has done at the Service.

He also stated that the DG has been exceptional in team work as he carries everyone along as team not minding any influences.