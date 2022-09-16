The President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke has said that the union is willing to end its seven-month old strike.

The ASUU president, however, said that could only be achieved if concrete agreements are reached with the federal government.

Osodeke gave the assurance in Abuja yesterday, at a national town hall meeting on tertiary education tagged: ‘ The Locked Gates of our Citadels – A National Emergency.’

ASUU embarked on industrial action on February 14, making it over seven months since public universities across the country were closed down.

The federal government recently sued ASUU at the industrial court in an attempt to end the strike.

He said, “On all these issues, we have given the government a minimum that we can accept, but they have not responded on issue of revitilisation, on issue of earned allowance and on issues that we have all discussed.” We negotiated and agreed that they should sign and this is very simple, not more than one day.” On UTAS and IPPIS , we say release the report of the test you did and let’s look at the one who came first and take it as we agreed.

”So we have given them the minimum we want and we have to come down and they can do it in one day if there is a will.”