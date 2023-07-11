2023 Edu Fair: Blue Stream Boss Hails Tinubu Over Student Loan Scheme

The Managing Director of Blue Stream Educational Limited, Mallam Abdulkareem Ogirima, has commended the newly introduced Student Loan policy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

He disclosed this at a press briefing during the annual education fair organised by Blue Stream Education Consult in collaboration with some top Turkish universities in Abuja last weekend.

Ogirima said if well articulated, the policy would go a long way in improving access to education by Nigerians just as it is done in the UK and the US.

“For us in Nigeria, we are just starting but at least, we know now that the government is talking about student loans and we can have a conceptualization of what this student loan should be like but what Nigeria’s own will be like is what we don’t know yet,” he stated.

Speaking further, Mallam Ogirima enumerated the successes achieved with the group’s mandate in solving the challenges being faced by Nigerian students seeking admission into tertiary insistutions within and outside the country.

“We are committed to solving the challenges faced by our students who are seeking admission into various universities around the world.So far, we have helped over 1000 students to gain admission, and also assisted a number of them to get scholarships;this we do with our partners in USA, Canada, UK, Turkey and other countries.This year’s edition will see us give scholarships to over 200 students who performed excellently well.