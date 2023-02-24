The Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has confirmed the deployment of an Air Force Fighter Jet to the State ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the State.

Governor Umahi, who confirmed the deployment after a security meeting with Security Chiefs in the State at the New Governor’s Office, New Government House Centenary City in Abakaliki, said that the fighter jet was deployed to ensure security of lives and properties of citizens before, during and after the elections.

Umahi, who is the chairman, South-East Governors Forum, said that with the deployment, bandits, hoodlums and other criminal elements that are threatening the elections in the State would be fished out and crushed.

“Let me inform you that we have in our midst a flight jet which was deployed by the Nigeria Air Force for the purposes of the election. The flight just landed at our airport and the flight is here to secure our lives and not just for our lives but to boost the confidence of every voter,” he said.

The Ebonyi State governor called on the citizens of the State not to panic and remain calm as the Jet would be flying low in most of the communities and towns, adding that the jet was to secure lives and not to endanger the lives of the people.

“I want our people to know that the jet will be flying low in their domains. I don’t want our people to be afraid because the jet is meant to protect the people and evaluate the flashpoints and any envisaged threat and to deal with the matter promptly.

“I don’t want them to entertain any fear when they see the aircraft in their communities and villages. Our people should feel free and go about their normal businesses and vote for the candidates of their choice,” he added.

Governor Umahi commended the security agencies in the state for their level of preparedness ahead of the elections, adding that the Security Chiefs have confirmed that there were no foreseen challenges that they cannot handle.

He maintained that the meeting was an extensive one that was aimed at sharing security information and identifying the flashpoints in the State.

He alleged that some fake election observers had invaded the State with cloned identification cards, urging the State Commissioner of Police to ensure that anyone without authentic identification from the Police is apprehended and prosecuted according.