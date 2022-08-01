As politicians desperate for elective offices scramble for votes ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has changed the organised labour under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to be in the vanguard of ensuring the emergence of credible choices for different offices.

The governor also urged the workers’ union to properly check the performance index of political office holders through effective implementation of key policies and programmes after the elections.

Emmanuel, who was represented by the Head of Service (HoS) of the state, Elder Effiong Essien, gave the charge during the triennial conference of the union at the weekend in Uyo, the state capital.

He stressed the need for accountable leadership, noting that “real development thrive when the leaders are guided by key values of transparency, accountability and openness”, to enlist the trust of the people.

His administration, Emmanuel explained, has impacted positively on the lives of the people by stimulating growth and developments across various sectors of the state’s economy in the last seven years, especially in the areas of industrialization, infrastructure, security, agriculture and human capital development.

The governor also promised that he would complete all ongoing projects as Akwa Ibom assumes a new status from its hitherto civil service status into an industrialized economy.

He assured of the commitment of his administration to continue to address challenges facing workers with regular payment of salaries and other emoluments and solicited for a harmonious working relationship “for sustaining peace in the state”.