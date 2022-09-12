The governorship candidate of the Accord Party for the 2023 general election in Enugu State, Barrister John Nwobodo has decried the ongoing endorsement of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Mbah by some traditional rulers in the state.

It was gathered that traditional rulers of Enugu West and Enugu East Senatorial zones have already endorsed Mbah as their sole candidate for the election.

The development has continued to generate reactions as many have argued that they should rather be apolitical as royal fathers.

Reacting to the endorsement, Nwobodo said it was wrong for traditional rulers to endorse a particular candidate since other candidates of other political parties are their sons also.

Nwobodo said as traditional rulers they are the custodians of the culture and are not expected to be political.

He said as royal fathers, they are expected to give their blessings to all candidates irrespective of their party affiliations, saying it was wrong for them to endorse the candidate of the PDP.

Nwobodo, however, said the party was focused on winning the governorship election come 2023 despite the endorsement by the traditional rulers.

He disclosed that they have commenced arrangements to engage the youths in the state to carry them along during the campaigns.

The former leader of all the political parties in the state vowed that he would not step down for any candidate ahead of the election, saying that the party will wrest power from the PDP come 2023.