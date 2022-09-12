Members of the EbubeAgu Security Network in Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State, yesterday arrested four suspected armed robbers and kidnappers on the ever-busy Amaeze-Ugwueziato-Agwu Expressway.

The council chairman, Hon Aja Ogbonna, who confirmed their arrest to LEADERSHIP, said the suspects abducted an innocent victim and headed towards the notorious Ojukwu Bus Stop which is known as a safe-haven for different robbery attacks, kidnapping and brutal murder of road users.

Ogbonna said unfortunately for the suspects, members of the EbubeAgu had already mounted security surveillance in all the nooks and crannies of the Local government adding that the security outfit apprehended the suspects.

“Crime and other forms of criminal activities will no longer be business as usual. The dangerous gang disturbing the peace of the area on that faithful day as usual came out for their usual operations but it did not take much efforts for the EbubeAgu security officers on guard to invade their hideout and disarm them.

“They confessed that they are from Enugu State and have been into the business. They confessed that they usually enter their vehicle, leaving a chance or two for their innocent victim who would enter, thinking the vehicle is filled with passengers unknown that the other occupants are their gang members,” he revealed.

Ogbonna said the suspects also confessed to have robbed innocent passengers their belongings while others are abducted.

“They also confessed that they take their victims to a lonely and dangerous place and then dispossess them of their belongings and leave him at the mercy of the unknown. Some cases could end up in kidnapping and or utter murder of the victim.

“As God would have it, luck ran out of the gang and they were apprehended and brought to Ivo divisional police headquarters, Ishiagu for further investigation and prosecution,” he added.

Hon Ogbonna urged the Ivo Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to rise up to his obligations and ensure that the arrested suspects were prosecuted. “This will also ensure the security and safety of the good people of Ivo LGA and eliminate fear, anxiety and tension in the people,” he added.

In an interview, the commander of the EbubeAgu security network Ivo command, Hon Chidi Orji said that their curiosity prompted them to intercept the hoodlums which led to their arrest and subsequent handover to the police.