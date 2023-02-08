After listening to the endless lists of unprecedented achievements by the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration in the last 3 and a half years, the Gombe State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday offered to mobilise support for his reelection bid on the 2023 general election.

The state workers spoke with one voice that not only has the governor performed excellently, but also deserves their support for a second term if the wheel of advancement in the state needs further progress.

They spoke at an interactive session organised by the Political Commission of the Nigeria Labor Congress for all candidates of political parties in Gombe State.

The leadership of the NLC which had earlier in the day attended the flag off ceremony for the presentation of cheques to retirees in the state by Governor Inuwa, said they are convinced that the governor means well for the people of Gombe State and deserves support and solidarity of workers.

During the cheque presentation ceremony, some certain facts emerged like the payment of about 7.9 billon Naira backlogs of retirees’ entitlements in the state even though an inherited liability, yet, for his sensitivity to the plight of the common man, Governor Inuwa paid it as well as massively promoting civil servants who had been rendered stagnant on same levels for years.

Chairman of the NLC, represented by the Vice Chairman, Comrade Bappayo Abdulmumini, said Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s political antecedent in the last three and a half years have made him exceptional in terms of good governance.

Passing a vote of confidence on the Inuwa Yahaya’s administration, the labour leader said, “We were mandated by our national leadership to interact with all gubernatorial candidates and come up with MoU for onward submission to the national Secretariat but here in Gombe State we have resolved not to sign any MoU with you because our Union has been on the same page with your government’s policies and programs ever since you came on board.

“Judging by what you have done so far for Gombe State’s civil servants; coupled with other laudable human oriented policies and projects you executed, we have no choice than to mobilise for you. I am aware you won in 2019 with over 300,000 votes. Here, we have over 60, 000 persons under our umbrella. If each one of us can mobilise at least five votes, it means labour alone can give you up to what you got the last time, and I am sure that will guarantee victory for you”.