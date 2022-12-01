A group of election observers in Nigeria known as Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria (PUAN) has taken a sensitisation and awareness campaign against election rigging and inducement of voters through vote buying to the National Assembly.

PUAN also took the campaign to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at its headquarters in Abuja and said the idea was to present redflags against voters’ inducement to president of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan, and chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Lawan who received the electoral ambassadors waved the flag against voter inducement and called on all Nigerians, especially the Youths to shun vote buying or selling their votes during elections and vote according to their conscience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawan also said both vote buying and vote selling are criminal acts according to the Electoral Act 2022.

In his remarks, the Ambassador General of PUAN, Suleiman Dabas, charged politicians to shun voters’ inducement by paying them to sell their votes against their conscience.

Dabas also called on voters not to sell their votes but vote for the candidate of their choice during elections.

Earlier at INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu affirmed the commission’s commitment towards collaborating with security agencies in the country to arrest and prosecute both givers and receivers of cash inducement in the 2023 general election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yakubu received a red flag notice against vote buying and vote selling from PUAN.