The national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku has regained freedom but is now begging Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for recognition.

Njoku and Chukwuemeka Nwoga were granted bail on self recognition on Wednesday by an FCT High Court sitting in Bwari.

Both were arraigned on Monday by the police authorities for allegedly forging a supreme court judgement to give legitimacy to their claims as national chairman and national youth leader of APGA respectively.

On that account, Justice Mohammed Madugu remanded them at Suleja Correctional Centre on Monday for two days.

But speaking in a press conference at the FCT secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) shortly after he regained his freedom, Njoku said it was a memorable experience for him going to prison.

The politician betrayed all conventional logic and common sense to say that he or anyone could forge the judgement of the supreme court.

He, however, said it was time to move the party forward, begging Governor Soludo and INEC to recognize him as the national chairman of the party.

He said: “On Monday, I was remanded in prison for two days. It was one of the best experiences of my life. I was fortunate from birth that my parents sent me to one of the best public schools in England. But from public school in England to a prison cell in Nigeria was a wonderful experience.”