‘Our Legacy Lies In Passage Of FMC, STEAM Polytechnic Laws’

Outgoing lawmaker representing Degema/Bonny federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Fara Dagogo, has said his legislative legacy was cemented in the passage of two bills into laws, establishing the Federal Medical Centre, Bonny and the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Polytechnic, Tombia, all in Rivers State.

Dagogo, who disclosed this in his valedictory speech, which was made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said FMC, Bonny, when fully operational, will assuage the health needs of the people, given its peculiar location, and the related industrial activities ongoing in the Island.

He stated that the hospital would also generate employment and take-away some job seekers from the labour market and impact positively on the state of security and reduce criminality.

The outgoing federal lawmaker further stated that STEAM Polytechnic is specialised line of education designed to tackle the emerging challenges of the world, adding that it’s model of education will be the first in the annals of tertiary education in the country.

Dagogo said: “As your representative in the Ninth National Assembly, part of our legislative legacy is cemented in the passage into law, by both chambers of the National Assembly, the creation of two federal institutions in Rivers State; the Federal Medical Centre, Bonny and the Federal STEAM Polytechnic, Tombia.

“One of those institutions; the Federal Medical Centre, Bonny, when fully operational, will assuage the health needs of the people, given its peculiar location, and the related industrial activities ongoing in the Island.