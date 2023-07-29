Saturday, July 29, 2023
2023 Hajj: Last Batch Of Kwara Pilgrims Return Home

by Abdullahi Olesin
20 seconds ago
in News
Kwara pilgrims arriving from Saudi Arabia at Ilorin International Airport on Saturday. Photo by Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin.

All 3,550 pilgrims from Kwara State who performed this year’s hajj in Saudi Arabia have returned home.

The last batch of the pilgrims who were transported back to Ilorin, the state capital in batches arrived at the Ilorin International Airport at 9am on Saturday.

The Air Peace’s aircraft that transported the remaining 272 Kwara’s pilgrims departed Jeddah International Airport in Saudi Arabia at about 2.30 am on Saturday.

LEADERSHIP reports that all the pilgrims were in high spirit and they were received by their relations and well-wishers at the Ilorin International Airport.

The executive secretary of Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alh AbdulSalam AbdulKadir who arrived alongside others, said 272 pilgrims were on board the Air Peace aircraft.

