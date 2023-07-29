CSO Decries Alleged Smear Campaign Against DSS

A civil society organisation, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), has said that the recent call for the sack of the Director General of the Department of State Security (DG DSS) Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, was the handiwork of high-profile criminal suspects who are currently undergoing trial for various crimes of multiple dimensions.

The group described the call as a desperate bid to hoodwink Nigerians and curry public sympathy against the Service in particular and the federal government in general.

In a statement signed by its Convener, Rev. Solomon Semaka, the CSO noted that the call was a reckless ploy and afterthought deployed by powerful criminal suspects undergoing trial in line with the rule of law.

“These individuals have resorted to smear campaign against the federal government apparently in a bid to evade justice and stamp their feet and take control of the system.

“These high profile and very powerful criminal syndicates already in custody have deployed their enormous financial war chest in a battle of vendatta against the service at the detriment of national security and Nigerians.

“As a frontline CSO committed to promoting democracy and societal values, we deem it necessary to condemn the purported call for the sack of the leadership of the DSS and threats of a nationwide protests by those we consider as crisis entrepreneurs who always avail themselves to be bought by wealthy criminals at the detriment of Nigerians,” he stated.