The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MOHU) are scheduled to hold a Zoom meeting on December 21, 2022 in preparation for 2023 Hajj.

This was contained in a letter officially received by NAHCON through Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which humbly requested the meeting to commence by 10:30am Saudi Arabian time (8:30am local time).

The meeting is aimed at laying the foundation for signing of 2023 Hajj Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

Hajia Fatima Sanda Usara, assistant director, public affairs, NAHCON, in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, listed some issues to be presented at the zoom meeting to include determining the cost of Hajj 2023 services, specifically the cost of Masha’ir package.

Recall that in the previous Hajj exercise, cost of the Masha’ir services was higher than expected while information concerning the amount was received belatedly.

Other items on the agenda of the meeting will include a request by NAHCON for the MOHU to intervene with the Mutawif Company for African Non-Arab Countries to release pending refunds of some services paid for but not rendered or poorly rendered during the 2022 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON also planned to reiterate its desire for quality of Masha’ir facilities in 2023 Hajj to correspond with value of the amount that would be charged. Also on the front burner is a request for updates on Makkah Route initiative project as well as the Commission’s plan on transportation services in the Kingdom during the Hajj.

Meanwhile, NAHCON’s Finance and Accounts Division has advised State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions yet to apply for their pilgrims refund to do so.

The call was necessitated by the Commission’s resolve to settle all 2022 Hajj pending issues to avoid interference while preparing for the forthcoming Hajj season.

In another development, principal officers of the Hajj Institute of Nigeria will by Monday, December 5, 2022 assume office in preparation for commencement of academic programmes.

Professor Muhammad Nasiru Maiturare has been appointed Interim Rector of the Hajj Institute. He was formerly Vice Chancellor of IBB University Lapai, Niger State and lectures in Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. Professor Maiturare is expected in office by Monday, next week. Registrar of the Institute, Ibrahim Abubakar Jalingo has already assumed duty on December 2, 2022 and paid a courtesy call to NAHCON leadership with regards to the development.