The governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Leyii Kwanee, has called on the people of the State to join hands together to end the HIV/AIDS scourge in the State.

Kwanee, who is also a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, made the call in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday, to commemorate the 2022 World AIDS Day.

He said: “Today is marked all over the Earth as World AIDS Day. On an annual basis since December 1, 1988 when the commemoration of the devastating impact of the deadly HIV/AIDS began, hundreds of millions of United States Dollars has been spent by the United Nations, developed countries, donor agencies, charity and faith-based organizations as well as public-spirited individuals to raise public health awareness on the dangers of the HIV/AIDS scourge.

“Regardless of the billions spent so far and digital advancement in sciences, Researchers and medical experts have not found total cure for AIDS. What the world has been condemned to deal with so far in the management of the virus over the last 34 years is to counsel, preach, advocate and canvas against uncontrolled and unprotected sex.

“Countries around the world have not only invested hundreds of millions of Dollars to fund research and acquire medicines to fight the virus, so much of effort is dissipated on utilizing every December 1 on public health education to enable mankind escape avoidable deaths from the deadly acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

“On the 1st of December every year when the world commemorates World AIDS Day, citizens of countries around the world unite to show support for people living with and affected by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

“The occasion is also used to remember those who have lost their lives to AIDS. I stand in solidarity with the global community on this day to share in the compassion for victims of the virus. It is the burning desire from my heart to contribute my modest quota towards bringing this human tragedy under effective control that has propelled me to address you this day.

“As the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party for Rivers State at the next general elections on March 11, it is safe to say that the inequalities which perpetuate the AIDS pandemic are not inevitable. Indeed, we can tackle them if we try.

“We can overcome the scourge if we change our orientation towards sex and the fleeting pleasures of sin. AIDS kills and remains incurable as of today. But we have a duty to our youth and growing children to protect them and the future of our dear State.

“We have a solemn duty to teach them that HIV/AIDS can be prevented in many ways, including abstention from sexual immorality and unprotected sex. I and my deputy governorship candidate, Brassba Jack, have a duty to the married and young adults amongst our population who have active sexual lives.

“We must apply the brakes in our indulgence so we do not contribute in growing the numbers of orphans among the children of Rivers State. We can avoid contacting the virus that is responsible for AIDS by enforcing self-restraint and self-discipline.”