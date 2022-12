Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday night visited his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at his private residence in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

Bello, who is of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is the latest top ranking politician to visit Governor Wike’s Rumuepriokom residence.

However, the objective or outcome of the visit was not disclosed to journalists after both governors ended their closed-door meeting.

