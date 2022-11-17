Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has expressed concern that no presidential candidate has spoken about his plans to address the issue of affordable housing.

HDAN, therefore, want the candidates to lay bare their plans to address the country’s housing deficit.

The Network in a statement signed by its Managing Director, Barr. Festus Adebayo, urged the candidates to let Nigerians know where they stand on the issue of housing.

The statement reads in part: “HDAN expresses concerns Housing is unaffordable to an average Nigerian because of the high cost of production.”

Besides, HDAN also asked the candidates to state how they intend to address the about 20 million housing deficit in the country.

The network also stated that the country needed a president that would be able to construct five million affordable housing units to reduce housing deficit that is estimated to be above 20 million now.

HDAN also said that the country needed a Housing Renovation Fund to assist vulnerable and poor people to rescue their homes from collapse due to decay and to help upgrade slums and squalid communities.

The Network also advocated for a presidential candidate that can enact a social housing law incorporating the use of clay and timber as housing materials.

Another area of interest that the Network would want the presidential candidates to address is the issue of provision of government MDA to begin charge of rural housing development and encourage agriculture practice.