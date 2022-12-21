Deputy governor of Kano State and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has promised not to disappoint his teaming supporters in the state and those outside of Kano.

He said from the local government level where he was chairman to the state level as deputy governor he had never lobbied for any political office.

This, he said, is more reason why he will never fail the people if elected governor in the 2023 general election.

“The confidence that people have for me is what has brought me where I am today. I have never lobbied for any job. From local government chairman to the deputy governor. That is why I will never fail the people,” the deputy governor noted.

Speaking during a town hall meeting where he interacted with Kano indigenes residing in the FCT in Abuja on Monday, Gawuna vowed to fulfill his campaign promises.

At the interactive session organised by his campaign organisation, the deputy governor urged APC members in Kano to provide a healthy atmosphere for the party ahead of the general election.

Unveiling his manifesto, Gawuna warned that as long as the party is divided, people “will continue to capitalise” on the crisis to fuel insecurity in the state, leaving the citizens at the receiving end.

The stakeholders’ engagement is said to be the first of its kind where indigents of Kano State meet to interrogate their candidate outside the state since the return of democracy in 1999.

Gawuna expressed worry about the wrangling among leaders of the APC in Kano State, just as he said people who capitalise on internal party crises to instigate violence must be stopped.

He stated: “Some people capitalise on the differences we have to instigate miscreants. We have to come together to make sure that those steps are taken and they are addressed.

“Security challenges are happening because of the difference between our leaders. We have to put aside the differences between us. These differences are shortchanging the people”.

Highlighting some key policies in his manifesto, Gawuna said the document is open to scrutiny and subsequent adjustments in line with the people’s yearnings.

“Whatever we said here, we will take it back home and add it to the manifesto. It’s a continuing process. I will not fail you,” he added, assuring that under watch, a Security Trust Fund would be established and would ensure the participation of the private sector for a robust policing state.

He said the Trust Fund will provide modern security gadgets to be located in black spot areas of the metropolitan Kano.

Such engagement, he pointed out, would “be the type that will bring the best of the manifesto and in one spirit Kano will work for all”.

He listed education, infrastructure, housing, water, agriculture, job creation, health, environment, women and youths, sports development, local government, civil service reforms and many others as the primes of his administration’s agenda.

Also, chairman of the occasion, Prof Muzali Jubril, had earlier described Gawuna as a dedicated and patriotic Nigerian who is consistent in character.

He said these traits have earned him a place in society today.

“His humility and consistency to his duty, he carried them with efficiency and prudentness. With him, there is great hope for Kano”, he stated.

Also in attendance at the event were former Kano State governor and Senator representing Kano Central, Kabiru Gaya; minister of Works and House (States) Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub; former Chief of Army’s Staff, Abdullahi Danbazau, and former minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, among others.